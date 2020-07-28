Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Vermilion Energy (VET) and MEG Energy (OtherMEGEF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Vermilion Energy (VET) and MEG Energy (MEGEF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Vermilion Energy (VET)

In a report released today, Jeremy Mccrea from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Vermilion Energy, with a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.30, close to its 52-week low of $1.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -18.6% and a 26.9% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Vermilion Energy with a $5.51 average price target, representing a 18.5% upside. In a report issued on July 13, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a C$6.50 price target.

MEG Energy (MEGEF)

In a report released today, Matt Murphy, CFA from Tudor Pickering maintained a Hold rating on MEG Energy, with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.77.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #5361 out of 6821 analysts.

MEG Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.30, a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$4.25 price target.

