Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Vaalco Energy (EGY) and H2O Innovation (OtherHEOFF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vaalco Energy (EGY) and H2O Innovation (HEOFF) with bullish sentiments.

Vaalco Energy (EGY)

In a report released today, Charlie Sharp from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Vaalco Energy, with a price target of p300.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 54.9% success rate. Sharp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Touchstone Exploration, Orca Exploration Group, and Transglobe Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vaalco Energy with a $3.97 average price target.

H2O Innovation (HEOFF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk maintained a Buy rating on H2O Innovation yesterday and set a price target of C$3.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 58.8% success rate. Lynk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as North American Construction Group, Hardwoods Distribution, and Badger Daylighting.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for H2O Innovation with a $3.09 average price target.

