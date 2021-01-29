Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Transglobe Energy (TGA) and Surge Energy (OtherZPTAF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Transglobe Energy (TGA) and Surge Energy (ZPTAF) with bullish sentiments.

Transglobe Energy (TGA)

In a report released today, Charlie Sharp from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Transglobe Energy, with a price target of p225.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 58.3% success rate. Sharp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Touchstone Exploration, Orca Exploration Group, and Vaalco Energy.

Transglobe Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.95.

Surge Energy (ZPTAF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Anthony Petrucci maintained a Buy rating on Surge Energy yesterday and set a price target of C$0.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -12.5% and a 32.2% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Whitecap Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Surge Energy with a $0.37 average price target.

