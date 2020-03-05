Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: TransAlta (TAC) and MEG Energy (OtherMEGEF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on TransAlta (TAC) and MEG Energy (MEGEF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

TransAlta (TAC)

CIBC analyst Mark Jarvi maintained a Hold rating on TransAlta today and set a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Jarvi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 63.2% success rate. Jarvi covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Just Energy Group, and Northland Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TransAlta with a $9.14 average price target.

MEG Energy (MEGEF)

TD Securities analyst Menno Hulshof maintained a Hold rating on MEG Energy today and set a price target of C$8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Hulshof has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -16.1% and a 28.3% success rate. Hulshof covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Cenovus Energy, Athabasca Oil, and Imperial Oil.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for MEG Energy with a $6.10 average price target, a 35.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$9.00 price target.

