Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Total SA (TOT) and Repsol (OtherREPYY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Total SA (TOT) and Repsol (REPYY) with bullish sentiments.

Total SA (TOT)

In a report released yesterday, Bertrand Hodee from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Total SA, with a price target of EUR41.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #6370 out of 6520 analysts.

Total SA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.89, representing a 19.9% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR33.00 price target.

Repsol (REPYY)

Kepler Capital analyst Pablo Cuadrado maintained a Buy rating on Repsol yesterday and set a price target of EUR11.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Cuadrado is ranked #4993 out of 6520 analysts.

Repsol has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.01.

