Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Talos Energy (TALO) and Northern Oil And Gas (NOG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Talos Energy (TALO) and Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) with bullish sentiments.

Talos Energy (TALO)

In a report released today, Subash Chandra from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Talos Energy, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.81, close to its 52-week low of $5.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.7% and a 38.2% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Southwestern Energy, and Concho Resources.

Talos Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50.

Northern Oil And Gas (NOG)

In a report released today, Jeff Grampp from Northland Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Northern Oil And Gas, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.40, close to its 52-week low of $3.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -34.3% and a 17.6% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Evolution Petroleum, SilverBow Resources, and Goodrich Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Northern Oil And Gas is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.20.

