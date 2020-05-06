Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Suncor Energy (SU), NuVista Energy (OtherNUVSF) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

Austin Angelo- May 6, 2020, 2:57 PM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Suncor Energy (SU), NuVista Energy (NUVSF) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG).

Suncor Energy (SU)

In a report released today, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Suncor Energy, with a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 44.9% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Suncor Energy with a $21.01 average price target, a 31.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NuVista Energy (NUVSF)

In a report released today, Jeremy Mccrea from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on NuVista Energy, with a price target of C$0.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.58, close to its 52-week low of $0.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -18.6% and a 26.3% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NuVista Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $0.68, representing a 6.6% upside. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a price target.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

In a report released today, Jordan McNiven from Tudor Pickering maintained a Hold rating on Crescent Point Energy, with a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.28.

According to TipRanks.com, McNiven is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 80.0% success rate. McNiven covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Whitecap Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crescent Point Energy with a $1.71 average price target, which is a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$2.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts