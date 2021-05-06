Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Suburban Propane (SPH) and Targa Resources (TRGP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Suburban Propane (SPH) and Targa Resources (TRGP) with bullish sentiments.

Suburban Propane (SPH)

In a report released today, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Suburban Propane, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 61.5% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Suburban Propane with a $18.00 average price target.

Targa Resources (TRGP)

Raymond James analyst James Weston assigned a Buy rating to Targa Resources today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Weston is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 67.7% success rate. Weston covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, EnLink Midstream, and Antero Midstream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Targa Resources with a $39.08 average price target.

