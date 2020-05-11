Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Southwest Gas (SWX) and Exelon (EXC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Southwest Gas (SWX) and Exelon (EXC).

Southwest Gas (SWX)

In a report released yesterday, Sarah Akers from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Southwest Gas. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $76.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Akers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 66.0% success rate. Akers covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as South Jersey Industries, Pinnacle West Capital, and Chesapeake Utilities.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Southwest Gas is a Hold with an average price target of $79.50.

Exelon (EXC)

Wells Fargo analyst Neil Kalton maintained a Buy rating on Exelon yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalton is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 52.9% success rate. Kalton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Hawaiian Electric Industries, Public Service Enterprise, and Edison International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Exelon with a $48.82 average price target, a 38.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

