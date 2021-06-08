Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Southern Co (SO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Southern Co (SO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG).

Southern Co (SO)

BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker maintained a Hold rating on Southern Co today and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.67, close to its 52-week high of $66.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Thalacker is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 58.3% success rate. Thalacker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American Electric Power, Centerpoint Energy, and Eversource Energy.

Southern Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.70.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

In a report released today, Ray Kwan from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Crescent Point Energy, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.68, close to its 52-week high of $4.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.0% and a 43.4% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Headwater Exploration, and Paramount Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crescent Point Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.02.

