Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: SM Energy (SM), Southern Co (SO) and Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on SM Energy (SM), Southern Co (SO) and Southwestern Energy (SWN).

SM Energy (SM)

Credit Suisse analyst William Janela maintained a Hold rating on SM Energy yesterday and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.67, close to its 52-week low of $0.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Janela is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 63.2% success rate. Janela covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SM Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $4.50, which is a 28.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

Southern Co (SO)

In a report released today, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Southern Co, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.93.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 63.4% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Southern Co with a $60.43 average price target, a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

Southwestern Energy (SWN)

In a report released yesterday, William Featherston from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Southwestern Energy, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Featherston is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.6% and a 44.3% success rate. Featherston covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Concho Resources, and Cabot Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Southwestern Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $3.03.

