Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: SM Energy (SM) and Hollyfrontier (HFC)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on SM Energy (SM) and Hollyfrontier (HFC) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

SM Energy (SM)

In a report released today, John Freeman from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on SM Energy. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.2% and a 38.7% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SM Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.71, representing a 6.3% upside. In a report issued on February 19, Susquehanna also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Hollyfrontier (HFC)

In a report released today, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James assigned a Hold rating to Hollyfrontier. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.45, close to its 52-week high of $41.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 61.1% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hollyfrontier with a $32.33 average price target, a -17.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

