Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Schlumberger (SLB), Chevron (CVX) and ARC Resources (OtherAETUF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Schlumberger (SLB), Chevron (CVX) and ARC Resources (AETUF).

Schlumberger (SLB)

In a report released yesterday, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Schlumberger, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.95, close to its 52-week low of $11.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -19.5% and a 27.5% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Schlumberger is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.96, which is a 57.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Chevron (CVX)

RBC Capital analyst Biraj Borkhataria maintained a Hold rating on Chevron today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Borkhataria is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 38.9% success rate. Borkhataria covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Royal Dutch Shell A, Exxon Mobil, and Repsol.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chevron is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $104.85.

ARC Resources (AETUF)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Buy rating on ARC Resources today and set a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 39.4% success rate. Harvey covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Paramount Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ARC Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.53.

