Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Schlumberger (SLB) and ARC Resources (OtherAETUF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Schlumberger (SLB) and ARC Resources (AETUF) with bullish sentiments.

Schlumberger (SLB)

In a report issued on January 17, Kurt Hallead from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Schlumberger, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -12.1% and a 31.1% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamond Offshore Drilling, Superior Energy Services, and Select Energy Services.

Schlumberger has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.20, representing a 13.3% upside. In a report issued on January 2, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ARC Resources (AETUF)

In a report released today, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on ARC Resources, with a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 45.0% success rate. Harvey covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Paramount Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ARC Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.72.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.