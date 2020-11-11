Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Repsol (OtherREPYY) and EON SE (OtherEONGY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Repsol (REPYY) and EON SE (EONGY) with bullish sentiments.

Repsol (REPYY)

Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee maintained a Buy rating on Repsol on November 6 and set a price target of EUR8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #6702 out of 7061 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Repsol is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.90.

EON SE (EONGY)

Kepler Capital analyst Ingo Becker upgraded EON SE to Buy on November 9 and set a price target of EUR13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 44.9% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Uniper SE, ENGIE SA, and Orsted.

EON SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.37.

