Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Repsol (OtherREPYY) and ENGIE SA (OtherENGIY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Repsol (REPYY) and ENGIE SA (ENGIY) with bullish sentiments.

Repsol (REPYY)

Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee maintained a Buy rating on Repsol on June 2 and set a price target of EUR12.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.90.

Hodee has an average return of 2.3% when recommending Repsol.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #1626 out of 7540 analysts.

Repsol has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.16.

ENGIE SA (ENGIY)

Kepler Capital analyst Jose Porta maintained a Buy rating on ENGIE SA on June 2 and set a price target of EUR16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.05.

Porta has an average return of 2.5% when recommending ENGIE SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Porta is ranked #1274 out of 7540 analysts.

ENGIE SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.41.

