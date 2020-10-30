Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Range Resources (RRC) and Uniper SE (OtherUNPRF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Range Resources (RRC) and Uniper SE (UNPRF) with bullish sentiments.

Range Resources (RRC)

In a report released yesterday, Subash Chandra from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Range Resources, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.2% and a 38.8% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Southwestern Energy, and Concho Resources.

Range Resources has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.00, which is a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Uniper SE (UNPRF)

In a report issued on October 26, Ingo Becker from Kepler Capital upgraded Uniper SE to Buy, with a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 42.6% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as ENGIE SA, EON SE, and Orsted.

Uniper SE has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.20.

