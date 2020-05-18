Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Ramaco Resources (METC), Canadian Natural (CNQ) and Duke Energy (DUK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ramaco Resources (METC), Canadian Natural (CNQ) and Duke Energy (DUK) with bullish sentiments.

Ramaco Resources (METC)

In a report issued on May 13, Curt Woodworth from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Ramaco Resources, with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.06, close to its 52-week low of $1.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Woodworth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 52.4% success rate. Woodworth covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Metals Company, Turquoise Hill Resources, and First Quantum Minerals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ramaco Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.50, representing a 172.3% upside. In a report issued on May 14, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

In a report issued on May 13, Manav Gupta from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural, with a price target of C$29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -16.5% and a 32.5% success rate. Gupta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Resources, Marathon Petroleum, and Delek US Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Natural with a $20.32 average price target, a 23.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$30.00 price target.

Duke Energy (DUK)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein W. maintained a Buy rating on Duke Energy on May 14 and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $81.19.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.8% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

Duke Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.57, a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $102.00 price target.

