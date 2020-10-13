Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: PrairieSky Royalty (OtherPREKF) and ARC Resources (OtherAETUF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF) and ARC Resources (AETUF) with bullish sentiments.

PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF)

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Buy rating on PrairieSky Royalty on October 5 and set a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -13.1% and a 38.7% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and Athabasca Oil.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PrairieSky Royalty with a $9.18 average price target, which is a 38.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$12.50 price target.

ARC Resources (AETUF)

In a report issued on October 5, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on ARC Resources, with a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 45.2% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Paramount Resources.

ARC Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.21, representing a 51.5% upside. In a report issued on September 30, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.00 price target.

