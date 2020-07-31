Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Pnm Resources (PNM) and Public Service Enterprise (PEG)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Pnm Resources (PNM) and Public Service Enterprise (PEG).

Pnm Resources (PNM)

In a report released today, Jonathan Reeder from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Pnm Resources. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Reeder is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 60.0% success rate. Reeder covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American States Water Company, Brookfield Infrastructure, and American Water.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pnm Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.40, representing a 9.7% upside. In a report issued on July 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Public Service Enterprise (PEG)

In a report released today, Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Public Service Enterprise. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 68.8% success rate. Kalton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Hawaiian Electric Industries, Edison International, and Alliant Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Public Service Enterprise is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.20, representing a 12.8% upside. In a report issued on July 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.