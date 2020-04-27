Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Pioneer Natural (PXD), Northland Power (OtherNPIFF) and Fortis (FTS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Pioneer Natural (PXD), Northland Power (NPIFF) and Fortis (FTS).

Pioneer Natural (PXD)

In a report issued on April 24, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural, with a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -15.2% and a 32.0% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pioneer Natural is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $96.63, which is a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

Northland Power (NPIFF)

In a report issued on April 23, Nelson Ng from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Northland Power, with a price target of C$33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 57.1% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and Just Energy Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Northland Power is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.92.

Fortis (FTS)

In a report issued on April 23, Robert Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Fortis, with a price target of C$60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 66.5% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, AltaGas, and Emera.

Fortis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.71, which is a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$57.00 price target.

