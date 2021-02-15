Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Pioneer Natural (PXD), Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) and Imperial Oil (IMO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Pioneer Natural (PXD), Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) and Imperial Oil (IMO).

Pioneer Natural (PXD)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural on February 11 and set a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $132.29, close to its 52-week high of $147.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.0% and a 38.7% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Northern Oil And Gas, and Southwestern Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pioneer Natural with a $150.46 average price target.

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Infrastructure on February 11 and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 74.6% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as AltaGas, Fortis, and Emera.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brookfield Infrastructure is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.11, representing an 8.7% upside. In a report issued on February 3, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$65.00 price target.

Imperial Oil (IMO)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Hold rating on Imperial Oil on February 11 and set a price target of C$27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 50.0% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Imperial Oil with a $22.44 average price target, a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$31.00 price target.

