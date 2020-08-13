Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Pioneer Natural (PXD), Apache (APA) and Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Pioneer Natural (PXD), Apache (APA) and Oasis Petroleum (OAS).

Pioneer Natural (PXD)

Piper Sandler analyst Mark Lear maintained a Hold rating on Pioneer Natural today and set a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $110.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Lear has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -11.4% and a 30.7% success rate. Lear covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Magnolia Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pioneer Natural with a $123.30 average price target.

Apache (APA)

In a report released today, Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Apache, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Todd has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.4% and a 41.8% success rate. Todd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Marathon Petroleum, and Conocophillips.

Apache has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.38, which is a -0.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison maintained a Sell rating on Oasis Petroleum today and set a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.76, close to its 52-week low of $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -24.7% and a 19.8% success rate. Harrison covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Southwestern Energy, Comstock Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Oasis Petroleum with a $0.61 average price target.

