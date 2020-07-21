Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Pioneer Natural (PXD) and PrairieSky Royalty (OtherPREKF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Pioneer Natural (PXD) and PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF).

Pioneer Natural (PXD)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural yesterday and set a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $101.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.5% and a 31.7% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pioneer Natural is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $117.79, a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF)

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Hold rating on PrairieSky Royalty today and set a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.10, close to its 52-week low of $4.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -17.4% and a 25.0% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and Athabasca Oil.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PrairieSky Royalty with a $8.30 average price target.

