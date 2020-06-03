Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Pioneer Natural (PXD) and PDC Energy (PDCE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pioneer Natural (PXD) and PDC Energy (PDCE) with bullish sentiments.

Pioneer Natural (PXD)

Barclays analyst Jeanine Wai maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural yesterday and set a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $96.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Wai ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -16.7% and a 24.2% success rate. Wai covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Occidental Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pioneer Natural is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $103.00, which is an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

PDC Energy (PDCE)

In a report released yesterday, William S. Thompson from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on PDC Energy, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.0% and a 32.5% success rate. Thompson covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PDC Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.71, which is a 38.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $21.00 price target.

