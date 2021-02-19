Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Pioneer Natural (PXD) and Ovintiv (OVV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Pioneer Natural (PXD) and Ovintiv (OVV).

Pioneer Natural (PXD)

KeyBanc analyst Leo Mariani maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural today and set a price target of $144.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $133.01, close to its 52-week high of $147.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Mariani is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 49.1% success rate. Mariani covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Whiting Petroleum Corporation, and Continental Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pioneer Natural is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $154.21, representing a 13.6% upside. In a report issued on February 11, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

Ovintiv (OVV)

In a report released today, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Ovintiv, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.95, close to its 52-week high of $23.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 50.5% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

Ovintiv has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $19.40, implying a -14.0% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, TD Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

