Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Pioneer Natural (PXD) and Duke Energy (DUK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pioneer Natural (PXD) and Duke Energy (DUK) with bullish sentiments.

Pioneer Natural (PXD)

In a report released today, Phillip Jungwirth from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $164.60, close to its 52-week high of $169.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Jungwirth is ranked #4560 out of 7423 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pioneer Natural is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $188.74, representing a 14.7% upside. In a report issued on March 23, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $184.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Duke Energy (DUK)

In a report released today, James Thalacker from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Duke Energy, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $96.28, close to its 52-week high of $98.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Thalacker is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 62.2% success rate. Thalacker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Duke Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.36.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.