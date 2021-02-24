Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Pioneer Natural (PXD) and Cimarex Energy (XEC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Pioneer Natural (PXD) and Cimarex Energy (XEC).

Pioneer Natural (PXD)

TD Securities analyst Menno Hulshof maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $149.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Hulshof is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -13.7% and a 33.1% success rate. Hulshof covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Canadian Natural, and Vermilion Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pioneer Natural with a $154.50 average price target, implying a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $158.00 price target.

Cimarex Energy (XEC)

Scotiabank analyst Matthew Sorenson maintained a Hold rating on Cimarex Energy today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorenson is ranked #2638 out of 7329 analysts.

Cimarex Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.75, representing a 1.5% upside. In a report released today, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

