Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Pinnacle West Capital (PNW), PrairieSky Royalty (OtherPREKF) and Paramount Resources (OtherPRMRF)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Pinnacle West Capital (PNW), PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF) and Paramount Resources (PRMRF).

Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Hold rating on Pinnacle West Capital on December 4 and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 68.8% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pinnacle West Capital with a $86.75 average price target.

PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF)

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Buy rating on PrairieSky Royalty yesterday and set a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 54.4% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and Athabasca Oil.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PrairieSky Royalty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.15.

Paramount Resources (PRMRF)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Hold rating on Paramount Resources yesterday and set a price target of C$4.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 48.0% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Birchcliff Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Paramount Resources with a $2.84 average price target.

