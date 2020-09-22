Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Phillips 66 (PSX), Whitecap Resources (OtherSPGYF) and Paramount Resources (OtherPRMRF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Phillips 66 (PSX), Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) and Paramount Resources (PRMRF).

Phillips 66 (PSX)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Phillips 66 on September 17 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 39.5% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Marathon Petroleum.

Phillips 66 has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.00, representing a 39.8% upside. In a report issued on September 9, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)

In a report released yesterday, Luke Davis from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Whitecap Resources, with a price target of C$3.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -14.3% and a 33.3% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, PrairieSky Royalty, and Athabasca Oil.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Whitecap Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.61.

Paramount Resources (PRMRF)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Hold rating on Paramount Resources yesterday and set a price target of C$2.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 46.0% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paramount Resources is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $1.50, implying a -19.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, TD Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$2.50 price target.

