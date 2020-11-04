Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Phillips 66 (PSX), Fortis (FTS) and Devon Energy (DVN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Phillips 66 (PSX), Fortis (FTS) and Devon Energy (DVN).

Phillips 66 (PSX)

In a report issued on October 30, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Phillips 66, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.52, close to its 52-week low of $40.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.1% and a 36.2% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Marathon Petroleum.

Phillips 66 has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.11, representing a 36.0% upside. In a report issued on October 19, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Fortis (FTS)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Buy rating on Fortis on October 30 and set a price target of C$60.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 67.0% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, AltaGas, and Emera.

Fortis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.02, a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$63.00 price target.

Devon Energy (DVN)

In a report issued on October 30, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Devon Energy, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -16.7% and a 27.2% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Southwestern Energy, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Devon Energy with a $15.57 average price target.

