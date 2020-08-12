Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Phillips 66 (PSX), BWX Technologies (BWXT) and Painted Pony Petroleum (OtherPDPYF)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Phillips 66 (PSX), BWX Technologies (BWXT) and Painted Pony Petroleum (PDPYF).

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta maintained a Buy rating on Phillips 66 on August 3 and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $64.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.7% and a 47.2% success rate. Gupta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Paramount Resources, and Marathon Petroleum.

Phillips 66 has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.94, a 29.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $73.00 price target.

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

In a report issued on August 3, Robert Spingarn from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on BWX Technologies, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Spingarn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 62.5% success rate. Spingarn covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Virgin Galactic Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Huntington Ingalls.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BWX Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.75, which is an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Painted Pony Petroleum (PDPYF)

Painted Pony Petroleum received a Hold rating and a C$0.69 price target from Cormark Securities analyst Cormark yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.51.

Painted Pony Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.47, a -7.3% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, CIBC also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$0.69 price target.

