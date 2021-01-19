Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Phillips 66 (PSX) and Callon (CPE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Phillips 66 (PSX) and Callon (CPE) with bullish sentiments.

Phillips 66 (PSX)

In a report issued on January 15, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Phillips 66, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $71.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 63.8% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Equitrans Midstream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Phillips 66 with a $72.36 average price target, a -1.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

Callon (CPE)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Callon yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.1% and a 36.6% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Callon with a $10.63 average price target.

