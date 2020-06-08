Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: PG&E (PCG) and Whitecap Resources (OtherSPGYF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on PG&E (PCG) and Whitecap Resources (SPGYF).

PG&E (PCG)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Hold rating on PG&E on June 5 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 69.7% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PG&E is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.56, which is a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Buy rating on Whitecap Resources on June 5 and set a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -15.6% and a 27.9% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, PrairieSky Royalty, and Athabasca Oil.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Whitecap Resources with a $1.79 average price target.

