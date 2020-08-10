Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), Hollyfrontier (HFC) and Canadian Natural (CNQ)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), Hollyfrontier (HFC) and Canadian Natural (CNQ).

Peabody Energy Comm (BTU)

In a report issued on August 5, Chris LaFemina from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Peabody Energy Comm, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.52, close to its 52-week low of $2.43.

According to TipRanks.com, LaFemina is ranked #6152 out of 6879 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Peabody Energy Comm with a $3.00 average price target, which is a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Vertical Research also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $3.00 price target.

Hollyfrontier (HFC)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Hollyfrontier on August 6 and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 42.0% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hollyfrontier is a Hold with an average price target of $33.23, a 34.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

In a report issued on August 6, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural, with a price target of C$31.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.5% and a 42.6% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Vermilion Energy, Cenovus Energy, and Baytex Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Natural is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.83, a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$33.00 price target.

