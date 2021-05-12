Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Par Pacific Holdings (PARR), Kelt Exploration (OtherKELTF) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Par Pacific Holdings (PARR), Kelt Exploration (KELTF) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN).

Par Pacific Holdings (PARR)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Hold rating on Par Pacific Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 69.0% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Equitrans Midstream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Par Pacific Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.33, which is a 34.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Kelt Exploration (KELTF)

In a report issued on May 10, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Kelt Exploration, with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.37, close to its 52-week high of $2.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 51.9% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kelt Exploration is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.38, representing a 42.6% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.50 price target.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

RBC Capital analyst Nelson Ng maintained a Buy rating on Algonquin Power & Utilities on May 10 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 83.8% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Just Energy Group, and Northland Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Algonquin Power & Utilities is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.94.

