Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Ovintiv (OVV), Vermilion Energy (VET) and Whitecap Resources (OtherSPGYF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ovintiv (OVV), Vermilion Energy (VET) and Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) with bullish sentiments.

Ovintiv (OVV)

Tudor Pickering analyst Jeoffrey Lambujon maintained a Buy rating on Ovintiv today and set a price target of C$34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.95, close to its 52-week high of $28.69.

Lambujon has an average return of 2.2% when recommending Ovintiv.

According to TipRanks.com, Lambujon is ranked #3980 out of 7489 analysts.

Ovintiv has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.82, implying a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Vermilion Energy (VET)

Raymond James analyst Jeremy Mccrea maintained a Buy rating on Vermilion Energy today and set a price target of C$13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.3% and a 37.8% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Headwater Exploration, and Whitecap Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vermilion Energy with a $8.95 average price target, implying a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)

CIBC analyst David Popowich reiterated a Buy rating on Whitecap Resources today and set a price target of C$7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Popowich is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 42.3% success rate. Popowich covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Birchcliff Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Whitecap Resources with a $6.25 average price target, a 38.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.50 price target.

