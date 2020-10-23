Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Ovintiv (OVV), EQT (EQT) and Northwestern (NWE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Ovintiv (OVV), EQT (EQT) and Northwestern (NWE).

Ovintiv (OVV)

Truist Financial analyst Neal Dingmann maintained a Hold rating on Ovintiv today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Dingmann is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -13.0% and a 35.2% success rate. Dingmann covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Whiting Petroleum Corporation, Northern Oil And Gas, and Occidental Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ovintiv is a Hold with an average price target of $12.03, which is a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

EQT (EQT)

MKM Partners analyst John Gerdes maintained a Buy rating on EQT today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.72, close to its 52-week high of $17.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerdes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.0% and a 41.3% success rate. Gerdes covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Occidental Petroleum, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for EQT with a $19.10 average price target, implying a 21.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 9, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $16.50 price target.

Northwestern (NWE)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein W. maintained a Hold rating on Northwestern today and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.09.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.1% and a 67.0% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Northwestern with a $60.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.