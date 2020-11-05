Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Ovintiv (OVV) and PBF Energy (PBF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Ovintiv (OVV) and PBF Energy (PBF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Ovintiv (OVV)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Hold rating on Ovintiv on October 29 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.2% and a 38.0% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ovintiv with a $12.40 average price target, representing a 26.5% upside. In a report issued on October 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

PBF Energy (PBF)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Hold rating on PBF Energy on October 29 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.21, close to its 52-week low of $4.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.1% and a 36.5% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Marathon Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PBF Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $5.94, a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $5.00 price target.

