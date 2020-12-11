Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Ovintiv (OVV) and Marathon Oil (MRO)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ovintiv (OVV) and Marathon Oil (MRO).

Ovintiv (OVV)

In a report released today, Benny Wong from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Ovintiv, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.0% and a 39.2% success rate. Wong covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Marathon Petroleum, Delek US Holdings, and Canadian Natural.

Ovintiv has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.95, which is a -7.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Marathon Oil (MRO)

In a report released today, Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Marathon Oil, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.10.

According to TipRanks.com, McDermott is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 46.0% success rate. McDermott covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Hess Midstream Partners, and Continental Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marathon Oil is a Hold with an average price target of $6.31, implying a -13.7% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

