Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Ovintiv (OVV) and Imperial Oil (IMO)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Ovintiv (OVV) and Imperial Oil (IMO) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Ovintiv (OVV)

Tudor Pickering analyst Jeoffrey Lambujon maintained a Hold rating on Ovintiv today and set a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Lambujon is ranked #4676 out of 7100 analysts.

Ovintiv has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.11, representing a -2.3% downside. In a report issued on November 17, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Imperial Oil (IMO)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Hold rating on Imperial Oil today and set a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.3% and a 44.2% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Imperial Oil is a Hold with an average price target of $16.60, which is a -4.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, TD Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$19.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.