Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Vistra Energy (VST)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Vistra Energy (VST).

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

In a report released yesterday, William Featherston from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Occidental Petroleum, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.17, close to its 52-week low of $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Featherston has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.0% and a 46.2% success rate. Featherston covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Chesapeake Energy, Whiting Petroleum, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Occidental Petroleum is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $12.58, a -18.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Tudor Pickering also downgraded the stock to Sell.

Vistra Energy (VST)

In a report released today, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Vistra Energy, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.24.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 52.5% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Centerpoint Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vistra Energy with a $32.50 average price target, a 73.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

