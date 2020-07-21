Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Northwest Gas (NWN) and Nisource (NI)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Northwest Gas (NWN) and Nisource (NI).
Northwest Gas (NWN)
Merrill Lynch analyst Richard Ciciarelli maintained a Sell rating on Northwest Gas today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.84, close to its 52-week low of $50.36.
Ciciarelli has an average return of 8.3% when recommending Northwest Gas.
According to TipRanks.com, Ciciarelli is ranked #4534 out of 6806 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Northwest Gas is a Hold with an average price target of $61.25.
Nisource (NI)
In a report released today, Julien Dumoulin Smith from Merrill Lynch maintained a Hold rating on Nisource, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.76.
According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 56.9% success rate. Smith covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Nisource is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.50, an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.
