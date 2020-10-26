Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Northland Power (OtherNPIFF), Husky Energy (OtherHUSKF) and ARC Resources (OtherAETUF)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Northland Power (NPIFF), Husky Energy (HUSKF) and ARC Resources (AETUF).

Northland Power (NPIFF)

Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske maintained a Hold rating on Northland Power today and set a price target of C$46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.31, close to its 52-week high of $34.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kuske is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 50.4% success rate. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Brookfield Infrastructure, and TransAlta.

Northland Power has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.06.

Husky Energy (HUSKF)

National Bank analyst Travis Wood downgraded Husky Energy to Hold today and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.70, close to its 52-week low of $1.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 68.8% success rate. Wood covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Husky Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $3.40, which is a 33.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$4.50 price target.

ARC Resources (AETUF)

Raymond James analyst Jeremy Mccrea maintained a Buy rating on ARC Resources today and set a price target of C$8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -16.9% and a 30.2% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and Birchcliff Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ARC Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.42, a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$10.50 price target.

