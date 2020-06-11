Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Northland Power (OtherNPIFF) and Athabasca Oil (OtherATHOF)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Northland Power (NPIFF) and Athabasca Oil (ATHOF).

Northland Power (NPIFF)

In a report issued on June 9, Nelson Ng from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Northland Power, with a price target of C$33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.56, close to its 52-week high of $25.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 60.0% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and Just Energy Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Northland Power with a $24.39 average price target.

Athabasca Oil (ATHOF)

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Sell rating on Athabasca Oil on June 8 and set a price target of C$0.15. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -16.2% and a 26.7% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Athabasca Oil is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $0.10.

