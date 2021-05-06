Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Nisource (NI), Frontera Energy (OtherFECCF) and Fortis (FTS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Nisource (NI), Frontera Energy (FECCF) and Fortis (FTS).

Nisource (NI)

In a report released today, James Thalacker from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nisource, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.76, close to its 52-week high of $26.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Thalacker is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 58.1% success rate. Thalacker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Dominion Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nisource is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.67, a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wolfe Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Frontera Energy (FECCF)

In a report released today, Mike Murphy CFA from BMO Capital reiterated a Hold rating on Frontera Energy, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.45, close to its 52-week high of $5.80.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.4% and a 50.0% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Advantage Oil & Gas, Gran Tierra Energy, and Parex Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Frontera Energy with a $7.67 average price target.

Fortis (FTS)

In a report released today, Benjamin Pham from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Fortis, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.82, close to its 52-week high of $44.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Pham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 79.8% success rate. Pham covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Northland Power, and AltaGas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortis is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.37.

