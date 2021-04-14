Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Nisource (NI) and MEG Energy (OtherMEGEF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nisource (NI) and MEG Energy (MEGEF) with bullish sentiments.

Nisource (NI)

In a report released today, James Thalacker from BMO Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Nisource, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Thalacker is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 65.8% success rate. Thalacker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Nisource has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00.

MEG Energy (MEGEF)

BMO Capital analyst Randy Ollenberger maintained a Buy rating on MEG Energy today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Ollenberger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 48.9% success rate. Ollenberger covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Advantage Oil & Gas, Birchcliff Energy, and Canadian Natural.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MEG Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.99, which is a 39.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$9.00 price target.

