Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: NextEra Energy (NEE), Consolidated Edison (ED) and Northwestern (NWE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on NextEra Energy (NEE), Consolidated Edison (ED) and Northwestern (NWE).

NextEra Energy (NEE)

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on NextEra Energy, with a price target of $263.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $302.27, close to its 52-week high of $308.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.5% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NextEra Energy with a $279.15 average price target, which is a -7.3% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Consolidated Edison (ED)

In a report released today, David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Consolidated Edison, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $80.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Arcaro is ranked #4926 out of 7009 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Consolidated Edison is a Hold with an average price target of $77.50, representing a -3.1% downside. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $78.00 price target.

Northwestern (NWE)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein W. maintained a Hold rating on Northwestern today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.13.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 60.9% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

Northwestern has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.