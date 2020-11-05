Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: NextEra Energy (NEE), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) and GeoPark (GPRK)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on NextEra Energy (NEE), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) and GeoPark (GPRK) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on NextEra Energy today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $75.47, close to its 52-week high of $77.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 53.8% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NextEra Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $75.79.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

BMO Capital analyst Benjamin Pham maintained a Hold rating on Brookfield Renewable Partners today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.66, close to its 52-week high of $59.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Pham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 76.8% success rate. Pham covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northland Power, AltaGas, and Fortis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brookfield Renewable Partners is a Hold with an average price target of $52.57, which is a -7.8% downside from current levels. In a report released today, TD Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $59.00 price target.

GeoPark (GPRK)

BMO Capital analyst Mike Murphy CFA maintained a Hold rating on GeoPark today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.83, close to its 52-week low of $5.44.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -31.3% and a 27.3% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Advantage Oil & Gas, Parex Resources, and Frontera Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GeoPark with a $12.40 average price target.

