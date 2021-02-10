Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Neste (OtherNTOIY) and Uniper SE (OtherUNPRF)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Neste (NTOIY) and Uniper SE (UNPRF).

Neste (NTOIY)

Kepler Capital analyst Pablo Cuadrado downgraded Neste to Hold on February 8 and set a price target of EUR54.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.08.

Cuadrado has an average return of 85.6% when recommending Neste.

According to TipRanks.com, Cuadrado is ranked #832 out of 7291 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neste is a Hold with an average price target of $65.12.

Uniper SE (UNPRF)

Kepler Capital analyst Ingo Becker maintained a Buy rating on Uniper SE on February 8 and set a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.00, equals to its 52-week high of $37.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 51.1% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as ENGIE SA, Endesa, and EON SE.

Uniper SE has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $33.44.

