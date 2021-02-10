Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Neste (OtherNTOIY) and Uniper SE (OtherUNPRF)
Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Neste (NTOIY) and Uniper SE (UNPRF).
Neste (NTOIY)
Kepler Capital analyst Pablo Cuadrado downgraded Neste to Hold on February 8 and set a price target of EUR54.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.08.
Cuadrado has an average return of 85.6% when recommending Neste.
According to TipRanks.com, Cuadrado is ranked #832 out of 7291 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Neste is a Hold with an average price target of $65.12.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
Uniper SE (UNPRF)
Kepler Capital analyst Ingo Becker maintained a Buy rating on Uniper SE on February 8 and set a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.00, equals to its 52-week high of $37.00.
According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 51.1% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as ENGIE SA, Endesa, and EON SE.
Uniper SE has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $33.44.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.